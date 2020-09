Or Copy this URL to Share

Julie Sutorka Harrell, 78, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Prince George Healthcare in Georgetown, S.C. She was born Sept. 11, 1942, and was a daughter of the late George and Irene Sutorka of Creighton. She is survived by a brother, George Sutorka, of Mineral, Va., and sisters, Irene McManic, of Trussville, Ala., and Darlene Langbein, of Murrells Inlet, S.C. Julie was predeceased by her life partner, Bill Kopar, of Frazer Township.



