Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Panach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie L. Panach


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie L. Panach Obituary
Julie L. (Sekscinski) Panach, 61, of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home. She was born June 12, 1958, in New Kensington, to the late Walter and Mary Lapitski Sekscinski. Julie was a 1976 graduate of Burrell High School. She retired in 2007 after 30 years of service from Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge. Julie enjoyed arts and crafts, baking and entertaining. She is survived by her children, Joel (Stephanie) Panach, of O'Hara Township, and Danielle Panach (Marc Davis), of Brackenridge; grandsons, Ryan and Ian Panach; and by her brothers, Jack (Rose) Sekscinski, of Crescent, Pa., Robert (Susan) Sekscinski, of Washington, and Frank (Teresa) Sekscinski, of Florida.
As per Julie's wishes, services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now