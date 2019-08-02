|
|
Julie L. (Sekscinski) Panach, 61, of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home. She was born June 12, 1958, in New Kensington, to the late Walter and Mary Lapitski Sekscinski. Julie was a 1976 graduate of Burrell High School. She retired in 2007 after 30 years of service from Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge. Julie enjoyed arts and crafts, baking and entertaining. She is survived by her children, Joel (Stephanie) Panach, of O'Hara Township, and Danielle Panach (Marc Davis), of Brackenridge; grandsons, Ryan and Ian Panach; and by her brothers, Jack (Rose) Sekscinski, of Crescent, Pa., Robert (Susan) Sekscinski, of Washington, and Frank (Teresa) Sekscinski, of Florida.
As per Julie's wishes, services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019