Juliet Nicklus, 92, of New Kensington, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Oct. 8, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Phillip and Tillie Sarkis Nicklus, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Juliet was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked as a cook for Citizens' General Hospital, New Kensington, for many years. She enjoyed shopping, and especially loved traveling with her family. She is survived by her three sisters, Rose Stokoski, of New Kensington, Lillian Sepelyak, and Mary Carrai, both of Lower Burrell; and six loving nephews, Michael, Robert, Richard, Phillip, Kevin and Gary.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2019