Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliet Nicklus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliet Nicklus


1926 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juliet Nicklus Obituary
Juliet Nicklus, 92, of New Kensington, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Oct. 8, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Phillip and Tillie Sarkis Nicklus, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Juliet was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked as a cook for Citizens' General Hospital, New Kensington, for many years. She enjoyed shopping, and especially loved traveling with her family. She is survived by her three sisters, Rose Stokoski, of New Kensington, Lillian Sepelyak, and Mary Carrai, both of Lower Burrell; and six loving nephews, Michael, Robert, Richard, Phillip, Kevin and Gary.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now