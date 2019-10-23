|
Julius Tatar, 82, of East Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 16, 1937, and was the son of Frank and Erma (Buda) Tatar. Tate was a veteran of the Army and retired from Allegheny Ludlum. He enjoyed spending his time on the water, driving his Jeep outdoors on sunny days, watching his westerns and Penguins hockey, and drinking coffee with his buddies. Tate loved being with his family; they meant the world to him. He is survived by four sons, James Tatar, of Coal Township, Steven (Marcie) Tatar, of East Vandergrift, Dennis (Susan) Tatar, of North Umberland, and David (Tina) Tatar, of Monroeville; a sister, Florence Anuskiewicz, of New Kensington; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter; two brothers, Frank and Louis; and six sisters, Erma, Barbara, Irene, Anna, Margaret and Betty.
Arrangements are private and are being handled by JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019