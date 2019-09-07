|
June A. (Shupe) Sloan, 88, of Kiski Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at AHN- Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born June 5, 1931, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Goldie (Smail) Shupe. June lived in the Kiski Valley all of her life, and her work history includes time at Federal Labs in Saltsburg, for Brush Manufacturing in New Kensington, and for Penn Needle Art Co., where she worked as a folder for 28 years. June was heavily involved in civic duty. She was the president of the Local Union 1049 for 10 years, on the executive board for five years, and as their insurance secretary for 10 years. June was on the advisory board for Armstrong County, and the first VP for two years. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary to the Fireman's Association of the State of Pennsylvania. June was a member of the Senior Citizen Center in Apollo, where she was well known for creating holiday and milestone cards for family and friends, and to be sold to raise money for the center. June was an excellent baker, and known for her delicious Christmas cookies. She loved flower gardening, and taking pictures of what she grew. June liked feeding hummingbirds. But above all else, she most loved being with her family. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Shupe; and her sisters, Thelma J. McCutcheon, Nancy M. Shupe, and Dorothy Shamberger. She is survived by her children, Terry L. (Linda) Sloan, of White Plains, Md., Judy (Sam) Ross, of Sarver, and Robert (Lisa) Sloan, of Port Tobacco, Md.; grandchildren, Terry L. Sloan, Jr., of Welcome, Md., Jonathan Sloan of Waldorf, Md., Marcy (Anthony) Granata, of Sarver, Tabitha (Jeff) Reckeweg, of Bryantown, Md., Allison Sloan, of Waldorf, Md., Jillian (Anthony) Mangum, of Waldorf, Md., and Riley O'Buck, of Port Tobacco, Md.; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Robert, Dante, Dylan, Cloey, Penelope, Savannah, and Justin; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Davis; brother, Boyd "Bud" Shupe, of Langhorne, Pa.; sister, Genevieve Hoffman, of Parks Township; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A celebration of life tribute service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor June's life. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Memorial Contributions may be made in June's memory to the Apollo Senior Center, 707 N. 5th St., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019