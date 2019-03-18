|
June Arlene Cipul Smith, 93, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Pleasant Ridge Nursing Facility, Allegheny Township. She was born June 16, 1925, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Gus and Johanna Seltz Cipul. June and Charles had run the senior ministry at Lazarus Tomb, Arnold. She was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Alvin Smith. She is survived by children, Kevin Smith, Deborah (Thomas) Schaeffer, and Carol (Bob) Callender; grandchildren, Melanie (James) Hartman, Jessalin (Kevin Barker) Callender, Jaron (Heather) Callender, Casey (Josh) Kingensmith, and Dugan and Brock Smith; and great-grandson, Thomas Hartman.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service that will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the JOSEPH .J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325, with the Rev. Carmen Butler officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019