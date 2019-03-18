The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for June Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Smith


1925 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June A. Smith Obituary
June Arlene Cipul Smith, 93, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Pleasant Ridge Nursing Facility, Allegheny Township. She was born June 16, 1925, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Gus and Johanna Seltz Cipul. June and Charles had run the senior ministry at Lazarus Tomb, Arnold. She was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Alvin Smith. She is survived by children, Kevin Smith, Deborah (Thomas) Schaeffer, and Carol (Bob) Callender; grandchildren, Melanie (James) Hartman, Jessalin (Kevin Barker) Callender, Jaron (Heather) Callender, Casey (Josh) Kingensmith, and Dugan and Brock Smith; and great-grandson, Thomas Hartman.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service that will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the JOSEPH .J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325, with the Rev. Carmen Butler officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now