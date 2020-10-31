1/1
June Byers
June Hazlett Byers, of Summerville, S.C., passed away at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Byers, who passed away in 2011. June's younger sister, Helen Tomayko, passed away February 2019; and June's older sister, Louise, currently lives in Highpoint, N.C. June was born in Tarentum and graduated from Tarentum High School, after which she accepted a position at Gulf Oil of Pittsburgh, where her career took her to Houston, Texas with Chevron. Eventually, she became the general manager of Oakbrook Towers Senior Home in Summerville prior to her retirement. June, affectionately known as Junie, leaves behind her sister, Louise Heston and family, Gayle Heston, Ashley Mayberry, and Jim Mayberry; her niece and family, Michelle Gomez, Tony Gomez, and Barron Gomez; and her nephew, Michael Tomayko and his family, Lindsey Tomayko and Kaleia Walsh. Friends will be received from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. A funeral service will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Robert J. Henry, of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will be held at Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.
