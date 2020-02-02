|
|
June E. Walker, 96, of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Concordia Harmony Physical Rehabilitation in Monroeville. Born Aug. 24, 1923, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah Emerick, she lived her life in this area. She was a longtime member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oklahoma until its closure. She is survived by her daughters, Carole (Eric) Clark, of Washington Township, and Judy Pierchalski, of Oklahoma Borough; four grandchildren, Shawn Clark, of Washington Township, Dr. Wendy Ripple (Michael), of Erie, Christine Walker, of Erie, and William A. Walker (Christina), of Parks Township; and five great-grandchildren. June was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Walker, who passed away in 1981; and her son, William E. Walker, who passed away in 2013; as well as her parents and eight siblings. She was an avid reader, enjoyed camping along the Allegheny River for many years, shopping with her daughters, especially loved the Christmas holidays and at the age of 92 still enjoyed swimming in her grandson Shawn^^s pool. A private family viewing was held from 10 a.m. to the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating, after which she was laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo.