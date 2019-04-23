June Isabelle Klingensmith, 100, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born April 2, 1919, in Gilpin Township. She was a daughter of the late Logan and Goldie Cribbs and the wife of the late Walter S. Klingensmith. She worked for Pugliese Flower Shop in Leechburg and Butler Mushroom Co. in Winfield. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Leechburg, all her life and was married there June 26, 1937. Walter and June were married for 77 years. She was a charter member of the Gilpin Township Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed oil painting, playing cards, gardening, traveling with her friends, vacationing at the ocean, doing flower arrangements and loved spending time with the family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Logan and Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Betty J. Sipe (David), of East Oakmont; her granddaughters, Dr. Kelly Lynn Russo (Steven), of Annapolis, Md., and Stacy Lynn Filkovski (Jeffery), of Elm City, N.C.; godson, Robert Johnston (Lynda Jayne), of Monroeville; great-grandchildren, Avrey Lynn, Marcus David, Ariel Lynn, Mira Isabelle and Jack Jeffery; sisters, Dorothy Games, of Gilpin, and Lona Lee Keagle, of Kittanning; brother, Harold Cribbs, of Gilpin; many nieces and nephews who were very special to her; and many wonderful friends whom she cherished.

Friends were welcomed by the family Monday, April 22, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, with a service officiated by her pastor, the Rev. James V. Arter III. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary