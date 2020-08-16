1/1
June S. Cramer
1935 - 2020
June S. Cramer, 85, of Upper Burrell Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born June 8, 1935, in Upper Burrell, to the late Harry Hartge and Ida Gertrude Marsh. June was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked with the elderly for many years and was a skilled and compassionate caregiver. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, painting, crafting and gardening. She loved playing cards with her husband and neighbors, and camping and fishing in Florida with her family. She was a member of First Evangelical Church of New Kensington. June is survived by her son, Daniel (Onna) Cramer, of Van Wert, Ohio; daughters, Sheryl (Robert) Loescher, of Lynwood, Wash., Tracey (Cindy) Cramer, of Silver Spring, Md., and Beth Ehrlich, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Garyn (Dana) Ehrlich, Carly (Zachary) Bennett, McKenzie Ehrlich, Jenna (Brian) Ehrlich, Jason (Sarah) Kniep, Derek (Ashley) Cramer, Caleb Cramer-Garnette and Elijah Cramer-Garnette; great-grandchildren, Harper, Pippa, Gavin, June, Jacob, Cecilia and Ada (on the way); sister, Gloria; brothers, Dave, Ronald and Gary; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Keith Edward Cramer; sister, Alice; and son-in-law, Jim Ehrlich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Kensington, 221 Ridge Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. All services will be private and are entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
