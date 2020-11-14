1/
K. Jean Blose
1934 - 2020
K. Jean Blose, 86, of Vandergrift, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in her residence. Born June 4, 1934, in Vandergrift, she is the daughter of the late Ferman and Hazel Wolfgang Crissman. A member of the First United Methodist Church, in Vandergrift, she had belonged to the Vandergrift Women's Club and enjoyed traveling, crafts and needlepoint. Survivors include three sons, George (Beth) Nicholas, of Stephens City, Va., Michael (Susan) Nicholas, of Mateer, and John (Sally) Nicholas, of Washington Township; a daughter, Deborah (Jack) Shipman, of Leechburg; three stepsons, Todd (Barbara) Blose, of Fredericksburg, Va., David Blose, of Turkey, and Kendal (Juana) Blose, of Mexico, and a stepdaughter-in-law, Kathleen Blose, of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Stephen Nicholas, Brian (Maggie) Nicholas and Danielle Stevenson; five step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Condeni, of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Blose, in 2019, and a sister, Betty Riggle. At her request, there will be no public visitation and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
