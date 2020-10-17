1/1
Karen A. Dufford
1958 - 2020
Karen Anne Dufford, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 4, 1958, in Knob Noster, Mo., she was the daughter of Edward Dufford Sr. and Anne Behning Dufford. Karen worked as a pet care specialist for Fetch. Karen traveled extensively throughout the world. She enjoyed estate and yard sales, antiques shopping with friends, going gambling with her mom and dearly loved animals. Surviving are her parents, Edward Dufford Sr. and Anne Behning Dufford, of Leechburg; her son, Jeremy Finchum Dufford, of Manchester, Tenn.; her daughter, Miranda Finchum, of Woodbury, Tenn.; her siblings, Kevin (Nicole) Dufford, of Karns City, Lynne (Byron) Maloney, of Allison Park, and Edward L. (Karen) Dufford Jr. of Cabot; her significant other, Mike Moser, of Williamsport, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Dakota, Tyler and Gracie. She was joined in death by her brother, John Dufford. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Orphans of the Storm. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
