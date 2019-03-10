Karen Ann Minik, 73, of Bell Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born Jan. 3, 1946, in Natrona Heights to the late Harold "Huck" and Edna R. Stepp Fellers. Karen was a 1964 graduate of East Deer High School and also graduated from the Franco Beauty Academy. She was a hairdresser for several hair salons in the Valley in her earlier years, and retired as school bus driver for Roenigk bus lines. She also was a member of the 78th Infantry Regiment of Civil War Reenactors, but horseback riding was her passion, with the Appalachian Wagon Train Association. She bred Maltese and Chinese Crested dogs. Survivors include her son, Shawn M. Minik; daughter-in-law, Jenise L. Minik; grandchildren, Blayde D. Minik and Sarah R. McLuckie; and brothers, Larry W. (Anne) Fellers and Alan L. (Paula) Fellers.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday by Rev. Dean Ward. Burial will be private.