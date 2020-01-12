Home

Karen Bills Obituary
Karen (Wickrowski) Bills, 61, of Plum, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Gary T. Bills; loving sister of Russell (Patricia) Wickrowski and Ronald (Cathy) Wickrowski; also survived by her niece and nephew, Dana and Drew Wickrowski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Casimer and Rita (Helhowski) Wickrowski. Karen worked as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse, Medrad, and most recently NetApp, where she was a project manager.
Services are private and entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Western PA, 933 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
