Karen Carmella Marie (Gallo) Westerman, 70, of Butler Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous and long-fought battle with cancer. She was born Dec. 9, 1948, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late James Sr. and Genevieve Gallo. Karen worked at NexTier Bank for more than 35 years. She was also a devoted Christian and served as both an elder and a deacon at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was known to put everyone before herself, especially family and friends. If you knew Karen, you knew Jesus, because she was always giving Him all the praise and glory to everyone she came in contact with. She was the beloved wife of Ernie Westerman; the loving mother of Aimee (Dennis) Culbertson and Erin (Doug) Benec; sister of Steve (Jackie) Gallo, Jim (Bernadette) Gallo, Vince (Shannon) Gallo, Donna (Russ) Caldwell and JoAnn Henry; dear grandmother to Dylan Culbertson and Nicholas Benec; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Family and close friends are asked to join together for an intimate ceremony at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St,, Saxonburg.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019