Karen E. (Hilty) Bier, 67, of Kiski Township, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in AHN- Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born June 29, 1951, in Kiski Township, she was a daughter of the late David and Stella (Burns) Hilty. Karen lived in Kiski Township all of her life, and was a 1969 graduate of Apollo High School, and graduate of Penn State University. She worked as a software engineer for Westinghouse at the R.I.D.C. location for 32 years, and was the owner/operator of W.W. Rearick Co. in Kiski Township, where she enjoyed helping all her friends and customers. She was an active member of the Apollo-Ridge High School Booster Club, and enjoyed helping out with all of the events at the school. Karen liked cooking, baking, scrapbooking, and barrel racing, and loved going to the camp at Presque Isle on Lake Erie, where she fished, and grilled on the beach. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry "Spark" Hilty, Dave Hilty, and Roy Hilty. Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary E. Bier; daughter, Kristy N. Bier, of Kiski Township; son, Michael R. Bier, of Kiski Township; and a sister, Vivian M. Moore, of Apollo.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Private services and interment in Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made in Karen's memory to Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation, P.O. Box 219, Spring Church, PA 15686. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary