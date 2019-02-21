Karen (Goforth) Hall, 71, of Cheswick, passed away at home Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She was born May 5, 1947, to her parents, her father Alvin Goforth and her mother, the late Eugenia Kwiencenski. Mrs. Hall worked for 25-plus years for Catholic Charities, from where she eventually retired. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and enjoyed swimming at the YMCA in Natrona Heights, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family and dog Lucy. Surviving her are daughters, Denise (Keith) Konesky, of Frazer Township, and Michele (Brad) Yaksich, of Cheswick; son, Raymond (Lisa) Heim, of Georgia; and grandchildren, Rachel and Natalie Konesky, Milana and Anna Yaksich and Corey Heim. Besides her mother, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Hall, in 2003.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in Our Lady of Victory Church, Harwick. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.