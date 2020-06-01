Karen J. Price, 71, of Buffalo Township, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, while surrounded by her family at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Karen was born Sept. 7, 1948, in Butler, a daughter of the late Mary Ruth (Norman) and Clair W. "Buck" Cashdollar. She was the widow of John J. Price, who passed away in 1997. She attended Center United Methodist Church in Fawn Township. She was a manager at Subway and also worked as an independent consultant selling Home Interiors and Gifts for 10 years. Karen was a member of the Christian Women's Club and St. Paul's Church Ladies Guild. She enjoyed making cookies, watching scary movies, watching baseball games and playing cards with her beloved friends. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren; she loved attending their numerous activities and she was their biggest fan. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her kind and caring heart. Karen is survived by her son, John (Denise) Price, of Harrison Township; daughter, Danielle (Brian) Pomfret, of Buffalo Township; four grandchildren, Kerstyn and Kaylee Pomfret, and Benjamin and Nicholas Krason; sister, Margaret "Peg" Aggas, of Butler; and her brother William "Bill" Cashdollar, of Corsica, Pa.; as well numerous nieces and nephews; and her furbaby, Flo. You will be greatly missed; we love you Mom and Crazy Nana! A private family visitation will be held. Funeral services will be held in Center United Methodist Church, with Rev. C. Drew Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693, American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, or blood donations to local blood banks. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2020.