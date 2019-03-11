Karen Jean (Mangus) Woodside-Fouse, 60, of Leechburg, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in her residence. She was born Sept. 5, 1958, in Kittanning to Frank E. and Jean K. Mangus. Karen had many odd jobs over the years before finally dedicating herself to being a full-time housewife. She was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Brick Church. She loved the outdoors and nature, spending time with her family and friends, living her life to the fullest. She also really loved hot coffee and cold beer and dancing the night away to some good tunes. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Jean K. Mangus, of Kittanning; and daughter, Sonya Woodside and her husband Mike Hodoba, of Braddock, and their children, Raiya Sunshine Hodoba, Yuriah Blue Hodoba and Harley Zepplin Smith. She was a loving mother to the late Robert Woodside Sr. and grandmother to his surviving children, Donovan and Savannah Mimis and Robert Lee Woodside Jr. Surviving siblings are sister Pammy Sue Toy and her children, Amos Woodside and Elisha Woodside, and brother Frank E. Mangus Jr. and his daughter, Amanda Bure. She was a loving sister to the late Patty Toy, whose children Christopher, Roger, Marie and Nicole still survive, and to the late Sherry Mangus. Also surviving is her half sister, Angel Notto, and her daughter Stephanie; and her companion of nine months, Jim Lang. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Mangus, and her husband, Mark A. Woodside.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, and from noon until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at KENNEDY AND BLODGETT FUNERAL HOME.

