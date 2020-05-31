Karen Lynn (Lydic) Gildersleeve passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The family of the Rev. Robert K. Gildersleeve, pastor of Calvary Episcopal Church, Tamacqua, Pa., share the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother, after a brief, acute illness, at their home in Jim Thorpe, Pa., surrounded by family and dear friend, Linda. She was a true professional, avid reader and a church woman. A good life, well-lived. She was born May 11, 1945, in Springdale, to Samuel B. Lydic and Gladys E. Kruppe Lydic, both lifelong residents. Karen was the mother of Rebekah Lynn Badaki, Leslie Roxanne (Dr. R. Brian) Bettencourt and Warren D. F. Gildersleeve; and grandmother of Becky's JassieKaren (deceased), Ishola (11) and OreOluwa( 10) Badaki and Leslie's Piper Ellyse (8) Bettencourt. She married Rob, son of B. Kirk and Jean J. Gildersleeve, lifelong residents of Oakmont. She will be missed by her extended families, including brother, Sam E. Lydic Sr., of Wisconsin; nephew, Sam E. Lydic Jr.; niece, Beth Ann Hovet, of Springdale; and grandnieces and nephews, Samuel J., Amy, Amanda and Daleon. Her Gildersleeve extended family includes Rob's sibs, Diane (Floyd L.) Pyle, Jennifer G. Dunkle, Dan R. Dunkle, Paul Eric (deceased), Sara (Taylor) Gildersleeve and Adrienne (Joseph) Siciliano. Many Gildersleeve nieces and nephews hold Karen in their affections. Karen attended Springdale schools, including Colfax Elementary, where her mother was a teacher. She graduated from Springdale High School (1963) and Point Park College and worked at PPG. Karen and Rob were married at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Springdale, May 5, 1965. Once living in Jim Thorpe, Pa., she earned a BA from Cedar Crest College and later earned a MSW from Marywood University in 2002. She shared Rob's ministry and had a career in her own right. Karen retired from Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission in 2015. We will think of Karen each spring because she attached great importance to it: the birth of children, her marriage, her mother's friendship with Rachel Carson, and her love of learning. To honor her concern for nature, Cycles of Life, the lives of her AIDS-inflicted clients, especially, and animals, great and small, please make contributions to Carbon County Friends of Animals, ccfoa.info, where Karen would go after Sunday services, dropping supplies to her lifelong friends, her rescued kitties. A memorial will be held as soon as possible. Watch for an In Memoriam announcement or call Adrienne at 412-481-1484 or Calvary Episcopal Church, Tamacqua.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 31, 2020.