Karen L. (Rosenberger) Hooks, 72, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Tarrtown, Armstrong County, to the late Leroy Rosenberger and Laura Rosenberger Sluss. Karen was a graduate of High Point High School in Maryland. She was a member of the Lighthouse Fellowship Center in Buffalo Township and the YMCA in Natrona Heights, where she enjoyed many activities and parties. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved pets. Karen is survived by her children, Linda (Gary) Walters, of Brackenridge, and James (Heather) Hooks, of Cabot; grandchildren, Logan and Kerstyn Hooks; brother, Jerry Rosenberger, of Maryland; and by her sister, Ellen Vogel, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Hooks, April 2, 2008; and by her brothers, John and Richard Rosenberger.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Officiating will be the Rev. Richard Shick. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Karen may be made to the Orphans of the Storm, 111878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020