Karen Lee Young McClain, 62, of Cabot, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born June 1, 1956, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, to the late Leland Wilson Young and Mary Patricia (Ballina) Young. Karen is a 1974 graduate of Freeport High School, in Freeport, where she participated in the basketball program, and was a head majorette. She married her high school sweetheart, Morris V. McClain, on Dec. 13, 1974. Karen is a college graduate from Slippery Rock University, where she earned an elementary and special education degree with a master's degree in reading. She was a dedicated eighth-grade learning support teacher at Ryan Gloyer Middle School in the Seneca Valley School District, and truly enjoyed working with her students. In her free time, she loved vacationing with her family at the beach, and would travel to her beach home in Myrtle Beach, S.C., as often as she could. While there, she enjoyed lifeguarding at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park, and her many dinner get-togethers with her friends. Karen, a devoted Christian, enjoyed teaching children about God. For years, she was a Sunday school teacher, and youth group leader at Freeport United Methodist Church in Freeport, attending many youth mission trips. Later, she helped with the Kids Club program at her home church, St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cabot. Karen is survived by her husband, Morris V. McClain; two daughters, Halee J. (Michael) Sikorski, of Edinburg, Pa., and Karalee K. (Ethan) Gigler, of Charlotte, N.C.; six grandchildren, Mylee, Gavin, and Kallin Sikorski, and Lillee, Liam, and Lain Gigler. She also leaves behind a sister, Judy A. (Randy) Yetka, of Apollo; brother, David A. Young, of Pittsburgh; and baby sister, Linda K. (Karl) Eberhardt, from Freeport; plus many loving nieces and nephews. Karen was a friend to whomever she met, and was loved by many. Her light and laughter will be greatly missed. How blessed are we to have had someone so special, that makes saying goodbye so hard.

To honor her, a celebration of life will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St Luke's Lutheran Church 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, PA 16023, with her pastor, the Rev. Barry Keurulainen, officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730.

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, Karen would have loved that a donation be made to, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, in honor of her late nephew, Chase Wagner. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary