Karen L. Scott, 65, of Leechburg, formerly of Ford City, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1954, in Kittanning to Stephen Schmaus and Mary Warhol Schmaus. She was the wife of Robert D. Scott, who died March 3, 2008. She worked in the floral department at Giant Eagle in Allegheny Township. She was a member of Christ Prince of Peace and enjoyed crocheting, trips to Florida with her sister, Facebook and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include sons, Stephen and Cris Scott, of Ford City, and Thomas and Dianna Scott, of Leechburg; sister, Eileen Lux, of Kittanning; four grandchildren, Dakota Scott, Jacqulyn Scott, Austin Scott and Molly Scott; and step-grandson, Zack. She was preceded in death by her sisters Joanne Scott and Marge Adams.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. There will be a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Parish with Father Alan Groti. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019