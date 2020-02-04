Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Karen Lauffer


1951 - 2020
Karen Lauffer Obituary
Karen "Putz" Lauffer, 68, of Manor, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her sister's home with her family around her. She was born Oct. 9, 1951 in Greensburg. She is the daughter of the late Clarence and Elsie Lauffer. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Ray Giacomel. She is survived by her sister, Linda Davis and husband, Russell Davis, of Manor; niece, Rebecca Davis Wolbach and husband, Jeff Wolbach, of Reading; nephew, Richard Davis and wife, Carrie Morgan-Davis, of Butler; great-nephew and -niece, Joshua and Jessica Wolbach, of Reading; great-nieces, Ava and Emma Davis, and great-nephew, Max Davis all of Butler. Karen owned and operated Karen's Beauty Shop, and following in her mother's and father's footsteps, Lauffer's Restaurant (Elsie's), a local favorite for burgers and socializing, until its closing in 1999, after 52 years. Karen then worked at Walmart as a customer service manager. Karen lived in Manor her whole life, and having a great interest in the community, she served many years on the Manor Borough Council and Manor Recreation Board. She enjoyed puzzles, golf, bowling, and most of all, working in her yard and on projects around the house. Recently, she had enjoyed attending Manor United Methodist Church. Karen always had a positive attitude and a smile for everyone. She treasured the time spent with her family and many friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Justin Judy officiating. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses and aides of Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and support. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
