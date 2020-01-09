|
Karen R. Carden, 60, of Harmar Township, passed away at her home Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, 2020. Born Feb. 8, 1959, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Katherine Rita (Sullivan) Ludwig. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Carden; loving mother of Thomas (Elissa) Carden, of Gibsonia, and Amanda Carden, of Cheswick; grandmother of Dylan Carden; dear sister of Susan (John) Lehaney, of Greensulfer Springs, W.V., Thomas (Gail) Ludwig, of Monroeville, Judy (John) Antonucci, of Pittsburgh, Jamie Ludwig, of Pittsburgh, and Richard (Maria) Ludwig, of Greenville, Pa. She is also survived by her four-legged friend, Max. Karen was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, the beach and her family. A longtime employee of the Oakmont and Verona Giant Eagle for 32 years, she served as department manager of the deli until her illness.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020