Karen R. Soules


Karen R. Soules
1943 - 02
Karen R. Soules Obituary
Karen R. (Mosser) Soules, 76, of Springdale, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Willows of Presbyterian Senior Care Oakmont. She was born Feb. 20, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Thomas and Mary Devlin Mosser, and was a lifelong resident of the Valley. She graduated from Ken High School and worked at Goodwill in Cheswick and the Presbyterian Senior Care home. Karen is survived by three children, Louis W. (Jennifer) Soules, of Lower Burrell, Wendy Davis (Gary) Turley, of Valencia, and Fred M. (Brenna) Soules, of Vandergrift; her grandchildren, Abbie Soules and Hadley Davis; sister, Kay Bruske, of Cheswick; two brothers, Thomas (Karin) Mosser, of Freeport, and Harry (Lisa) Mosser, of New Kensington; and four nieces and three nephews, all of these she's loved and touched deeply. Her gently ways will be missed by many.
Funeral arrangements were private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2019
