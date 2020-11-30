1/
Karl L. Baker, 86, of South Buffalo Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, peacefully, at Premier Armstrong Rehab and Nursing Center in Kittanning. Karl was born in Kittanning on Feb. 17, 1934, a son of the late Pearle Anne (Shearer) and Kenneth L. Baker. He was the widower of Helen L. (Cyphers) Baker who passed in 2014. He worked for many years as a line operator and craneman at Pullman Standard in Butler. Before working at Pullman Standard, Karl had owned and operated a garage and gas station in South Buffalo Township After the plant closed down, he ran his own handyman service for many years. He was a faithful member of Srader Grove United Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township. Karl enjoyed raising pigs, farming, hunting, gardening and being with his family. Karl is survived by his son, Dr. Keith (Linda) Baker, of Fort Myers; four daughters, Debbie (Ron) Claypoole, of Karns City, Karla (John) Wood, of South Buffalo Township, Lisa (David) Wilson, of Arnold, and Sharon (Bill) Dato, of Huntersville, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph (Leona) Baker; four sisters, Helen Baker, Doris Gilbert, Jean (John) Roudybush, and Shirley Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Dacia Ray. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and a private burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Buffalo Vol. Fire Dept., 100 Fire Hall Rd., Freeport, PA 16229, or Srader Grove United Presbyterian Church, 108 Srader Grove Rd., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2020.
