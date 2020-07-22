1/1
Kate Link
Kate Link, long known as the manager of Oakmont's Munroe Tower, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Philipson) Poynton; beloved wife of the late Carl Joseph Link; loving mother of Ian Barlow, Steve (Joy) Barlow and Brian (Lisa) Link; mother-in-law of Nikki Barlow; grandmother of Emily, Charlotte, Jessica and Jason; longtime friend and partner for 36 years of Jim Willison; sister of Francis (Tina) Poynton, Catherine (Nigel) Vince and the late Mary, Bobby and Christopher; and beloved aunt of Jennifer, Stuart, Andrew, Angela, Sarah, Greta, Hattie, Julia, Emma and Theo. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Diana (Bruce) Whelan. Kate was the first manager at Munroe Tower and continued for 31 years. She held her work as a calling. She had many personal relationships with her residents. Kate was passionate for family, friends, and flower gardening. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks and social distancing are required; no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in the funeral home.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
Funeral services provided by
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
July 23, 2020
My Aunt Kate(Agnes) was a loving,caring lady who would do anything for anybody, she had a tough time in life and it dealt her a raw deal a lot of the time but carried on without a care in the world a very tough lady with a big heart and a brilliant sense of humour. I holidayed with her for 2 weeks back in 1996 and had the most amazing time. The residents of Munroe Tower loved her for everything she did for them. Sorely missed by us all.
Andrew Vince
Family
July 23, 2020
Kate was the best thing that ever happened at Munroe Towers, it was never the same after she retired. I will always remember the trips to the beach with my Mother, they had so many wonderful times together, Kate was her dearest friend and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Kate you are a lovely lady and we were fortune to have our lives touched by your grace and charm.
John Schaal
Friend
July 23, 2020
I love Kate with all of my heart and soul. Her and I were diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time. I lived it Monroe towers with her and every morning she would come at 6 in the morning and check up on me to make sure I was okay and still alive. She would bring me a cup of coffee a piece of toast and a cut up Apple she wanted to make sure that I was going to eat. Kate helped save my life. If it wasn't for her I don't know where I would be. She helped me get back up on my feet and I became a minister so that I can help people like she did for me. I have no doubt that she is in Jesus Christ arms right now and she will receive a lot of crowns for the work that she did down here for our Father God. May you rest in peace my beautiful friend until we meet again up in heaven together I love you Kate until the day I die
Cathy Liberto
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
What a lovely lady,she was fun to be with and our grand kids one day.May God wrap his arms around her.
Eugene &Laretta Hibner
Family
July 22, 2020

Agnes was more than my aunt, she was my long distance friend, always steering me on the right path. you are loved beyond words, You were and still are a inspiration to me, with a heart that radiated love and warmth through all our lives. You will truly be missed beyond measure and forever remembered.
Stuart Vince
Family
July 22, 2020
Kate was and will forever be a woman I greatly admire. She met the world on her own terms. As a child I saw her as my glamorous Aunt who lived in America. As an adult after meeting her a few times , she remained the same in my mind but I also got to experience how kind and loving she was. She will forever be held in my highest esteem.
Angela Ryan
Family
July 22, 2020
She was so loving and caring with the lovliest smile and she was tremendously brave and we will miss her very much. Xxx
Francis & Tina
Brother
July 22, 2020
My Auntie Agnes was my dearest friend and I will miss her so much.
Jennifer Vince
Family
July 22, 2020
Kate was more than a sister to me.
She was my dearest friend, and will be very sadly missed.
Catherine Vince
Sister
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
