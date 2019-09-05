|
|
Katherine (Pajerski) Bombalski, 106, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, with her family at her side, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, in Brackenridge, where she stayed only a few days after a fall at home that broke her hip. She was born Nov. 24, 1912, in Daisytown, to the late Ludwik (Lewis) and Agens (Kubicz) Pajerski. Katherine was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, in Natrona Heights. Katherine lived a long, full life of love for her family. When family said "I love you," Katherine always responded, "I love you more." A skilled seamstress, she spent countless hours sewing for the family. And when together with family, Katherine generously gave slippers or an afghan she crocheted, Polish baked goods she prepared, tomatoes she canned or a rose from her garden. Katherine loved to play cards with friends and family, read, travel and watch the Steelers. Proud of her Polish heritage, Katherine enjoyed two trips to Poland and joyously sang "Sto Lat" on birthdays and other Polish hymns at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she regularly attended. Katherine is survived by her daughter and primary caregiver, Camille Bombalski, of Natrona Heights, James (Jeanne) Bombalski, of Natrona Heights, Lorraine Long (David O'Hara), of Dunedin, Fla., Diane (Dale) Fleischer, of Natrona Heights and Christopher (Donna) Bombalski, of Natrona Heights; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Casimer (John) Bombalski; daughter, Eve Bombalski; great-grandson, Zachary Bombalski; brothers, Joseph, Walter, Adolph, Michael, Stanley, Edward "Eddie", John and Louis Pajerski and Dr. Anthony Page; and by her sisters, Albina Gille and Joan Samay.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. The Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Katherine may be made to Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, or to the donor's favorite charity. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019