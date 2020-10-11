1/1
Katherine E. Bergmark
2020 - 2020
Katherine Eleanor (Sleppy) Bergmark, 79, formerly of Harwick, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del. She had a long battle with cancer and was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Carl Bergmark, Oct. 10, 2019; her parents, John and Katherine Sleppy; and her brother, Jack Sleppy. Katherine is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Jennifer and Erik Parks, Deborra Bergmark Peelor and Brent Peelor and Caroline Bergmark and Francine Wargo; and six grandchildren, Kirsten, Nathaniel and Benjamin Parks, Morgan and Shannon Peelor and Corey Wargo Bergmark. Katherine is also survived by her sister, Joan (Sleppy) Murray. Katherine was a member of Eastern Star, and a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years in Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Springdale High School and Citizen's General Hospital Nursing School in New Kensington. She was confirmed and married at Springdale Methodist Church in Springdale. There will be a memorial service celebrating her life at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at The Rose Barn in North Park. www.watsonyatesfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
The Rose Barn
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Yates Funeral Home, Inc.
Front and King Streets
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-8561
