Kathie J. Eberle, 69, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, while in the company of her family. Kathie was born Feb. 12, 1950, in Freeport, a daughter of the late Wanda L. (Howard) and Donald F. Schreckengost. She was a graduate of Freeport Area High School and Penn State University. She was the assistant director for United Cerebral Palsy in Pittsburgh for 25 years, retiring in 2013. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver. Kathie enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed trips to the casino with family and friends. Kathie's greatest love was her family, especially her granddaughters, Abby and Hannah. Kathie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Eberle; her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Heather Eberle, of Buffalo Township; and her two beautiful granddaughters, Abigail and Hannah Eberle. Kathie is also survived by her brother, Robert and Dianne Schreckengost, of Freeport; sisters, Susan and Randy McLaughlin, of Freeport, and Patricia and Thomas McGuigan, of Natrona Heights; her stepsister, Cindy and Ladislaus Barczykowski, of Natrona Heights; her mother-in-law, Dee Eberle, of Washington Township; two brothers-in-law, Ralph and Pam Eberle, of Natrona Heights, and Richard and Deanne Eberle, of Sebastian, Fla.; and her sister-in-law, Jill Eberle and Don Williams, of Washington Township. In addition to her parents, Kathie was preceded in death by her mother- and father-in-law, Marjorie and Ralph Eberle; and by her stepdad, Dale Sarver.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC.,524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, with Pastor Rob Wilson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019