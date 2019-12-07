Home

Kathleen A. Naccarato


1958 - 10
Kathleen A. Naccarato Obituary
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Naccarato, 61, of Saltsburg, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Kathy was born Oct. 27, 1958, in New Kensington, to the late Albert and Ann (Percopico) Naccarato. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Fisher; loving mother of Melissa (Shawn) Lanious and Amy Fisher; and a grandmother of Anderson and Abigail Lanious. Kathy was the dear sister of Larry, Robert, Ronny Naccarato, Rita Generilli, Michelle Kranik and the late David Naccarato. She loved cooking, baking, playing bingo, and above all, spending time with her family.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a blessing service to be held at 4 p.m., at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
