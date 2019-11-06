|
|
Kathleen A. Wagner, 70, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. She was born April 2, 1949, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Estelle Then Deroy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald L. Wagner; a brother, Michael Deroy; and a sister, Mary E. Klocko. Kathleen was an active member of the Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 along with the Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge. She held degrees from Robert Morris College and Carnegie Mellon University and worked as the chief financial officer for Premier Medical Associates until her retirement in 2012. Kathleen was a member of Our Lady of Joy Parish, Plum. Kathleen is survived by three stepchildren, Erin Wagner, of Allegheny Township, Keri (Michael) Henderson, of Winnabow, N.C., and Michael Todd Wagner, of Arnold; a brother, Gregory (Maureen) Deroy, of Emsworth; three sisters, Bernadette (William) Bowden, of Bloomington, Minn., Helen (Dennis) Kistler, of Penn Township, and Agnes (Thomas) Walker, of Eagan, Minn. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews along with four great-nieces.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Joy Parish, Plum. Interment will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, New Kensington.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 or the Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge in Kathleen's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019