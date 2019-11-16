|
Kathleen L. Gray, 77, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. She was born May 26, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late Elmer and Sophia Mantz Erb. Kathleen was a 1960 graduate of Arnold High School. She enjoyed playing bingo, gambling at the casino and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Scott A. (Anne) Gray, of Como, N.C., Susan A. (J.E. "J") Gray Lombardo, of Lower Burrell, and Kelly L. (John Jr.) Galcik, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Connor J. Gray, Nicholas J. (Caley) Lombardo, Eric D. (Remington) Galcik, Karlee L. Galcik and Madison N. Galcik; great-grandchildren, Luciana Lombardo and Payton Galcik; sister, Gloria Otte, of Sarasota, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Gary Gray, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen A. Gray; and infant son, David Gray.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019