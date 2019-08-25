|
|
Kathleen M. (Roginski) Berardone, 70, of Harwick, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 7, 1948, to the late August and Katherine Bosman Roginski, and has been a lifelong member of the community. Mrs. Berardone graduated from Springdale High School in 1966 and worked for GMAC and JCPenny, along with raising her family. She belonged to Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and enjoyed dancing, and especially shopping at QVC and JCPenny. Kathleen was strong willed and fought her illness a long time. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all. Surviving her are husband, Joseph Berardone, of New Kensington; daughters, Tamara Berardone and fiance, Dennis Philpott, of Cheswick, and Kristina (James) Zigarella, of Pittsburgh; sister, Diane (Chuck) Labecki, of Lower Burrell; two grandchildren, Anthony and Dominic; and one stepgrandchild, Connor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Berardone was preceded in death by one sister, Mary.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 27, in Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Cure PSP Foundation, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019