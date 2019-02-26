Kathleen Melody Eighmy, 60, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. She was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Erie, a daughter of the late Charles G. and Jeanne E. (Bloss) Eighmy. Kathleen attended the University of Miami, obtaining a business degree, and was a member of the marching band. Using her business degree, she managed housing projects for the family business. She had a music scholarship at Edinboro University. She was a musician in her younger years, playing various instruments, including drums, guitar and piano, and in general, she loved music and singing. Kathleen was a kind, compassionate, loving and generous person who was blessed on this earth with very good friends. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her significant other of 23 years, Kim Hinderliter, of Lower Burrell; her brothers, Leland J. Eighmy, of Erie, and Everett Charles Eighmy, of Erie; brother and sister-in-law, John and Debbie Hinderliter, of Tionesta; several nieces and nephews; and her loving four-legged best friend Gabriel.

A service will be held at a later date in Erie. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500.

