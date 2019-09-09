|
Kathleen Mary Wenskovitch, of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a valiant battle with endometrial cancer; she succumbed to it in her home, with her brother at her side. Born March 18, 1946, she was a lifelong resident of West Deer Township. A graduate of West Deer High School, she was an administrative assistant for Pharmaceutical Buyers at Eckerd Drug. Retired in 2008, she spent nearly the last 20 years of her life caretaking for her brother, father, and mother. Kathy was a kind and beautiful soul who spent most of her life caring for others. Her sister often called her "Bunny Mother" because of her great love of animals, especially dogs and horses. In her younger days, she loved riding. She saved every little creature that needed help: birds, kittens, bunnies, even a field mouse. She loved to travel, particularly to Canada. A lover of nature, she watched every program possible involving animals. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her brother, Edward Wenskovitch; sister, Christina Wenskovitch; and her precious puppy, Vitya, all of West Deer. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Wenskovitch, who died May 10, 2007, and her mother, Helen (Matsko) Wenskovitch, who died May 1, 2015.
There will be no visitation. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton. All arrangements have been entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, to help defray medical and funeral expenses.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019