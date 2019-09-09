Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
724-224-8662
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Wenskovitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Wenskovitch


1946 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Wenskovitch Obituary
Kathleen Mary Wenskovitch, of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after a valiant battle with endometrial cancer; she succumbed to it in her home, with her brother at her side. Born March 18, 1946, she was a lifelong resident of West Deer Township. A graduate of West Deer High School, she was an administrative assistant for Pharmaceutical Buyers at Eckerd Drug. Retired in 2008, she spent nearly the last 20 years of her life caretaking for her brother, father, and mother. Kathy was a kind and beautiful soul who spent most of her life caring for others. Her sister often called her "Bunny Mother" because of her great love of animals, especially dogs and horses. In her younger days, she loved riding. She saved every little creature that needed help: birds, kittens, bunnies, even a field mouse. She loved to travel, particularly to Canada. A lover of nature, she watched every program possible involving animals. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her brother, Edward Wenskovitch; sister, Christina Wenskovitch; and her precious puppy, Vitya, all of West Deer. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Wenskovitch, who died May 10, 2007, and her mother, Helen (Matsko) Wenskovitch, who died May 1, 2015.
There will be no visitation. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton. All arrangements have been entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, to help defray medical and funeral expenses.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now