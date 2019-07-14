Home

Kathleen Soules

Kathleen Soules Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" (Means) Soules, 73, of Cottonwood, Calif., passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Kathy lived in Arnold, before moving to California with her daughter five years ago. Kathy retired as a baker's assistant from Giant Eagle and prior to that worked at 5th Ave. Bakery. She loved spending time with her family, antiquing and searching for collectibles. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, John and her parents, William and Eleanor Means. She is survived by her children, Debbie and David Rush, Traci (Dan) Lambert, Bonnie (Scott) Goldschmidt, John (Apryl) Soules; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brothers, William and Eugene Means.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 14, 2019
