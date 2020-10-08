Kathlyn "Kassy" Gray Brucker Ellis, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was a sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother; family was the center of an extraordinarily rich life. Kassy was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Natrona Heights, was a daughter of the late William and Catherine (Coyne) Gray and spent her life in the Valley. As the aquatics director at the YMCA in Tarentum, she taught countless children to swim and led women's camps long before empowering women was a societal concern. She helped women conquer their fears, become comfortable in the water and enjoy one another's company. Her catalogue of campfire songs was legendary. On June 3, 1972, she married the true love of her life, Benjamin Ellis. Together, they owned and operated Jay's Auto in downtown New Kensington, became fixtures of the New Ken community and willingly gave to those down on their luck. Together they raised their children and then assumed the role they were undoubtedly made for: grandparents. She hosted picnics for bowling leagues, church groups, family and her family's friends. She welcomed everyone, celebrated all and loved unconditionally. Holidays always included dinner around her table, games, and a little mischief - which she usually created. She was a small woman with a big heart and a sharp sense of humor. A proud matriarch, a loving mother, a doting grandmother. Kassy is survived by her children, Kathy (David) McPherson, Michael Brucker (fiancee Carolyn), Donna (Chris) Harkins and Diane Ellis; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff), Brad (Mary), Sara (Shawn), Jesse (Philippe), John, Aaron, Christina, Chris (Olivia), Cole, Heather (Jeff), Maggie (Fabian), Ben, Abbey and Katie (Mike); great-grandchild, Crosby; and numerous other great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; her daughter, Margie; her grandson, Tyler; and her siblings, Andy, Jean, Bob and Libby. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Officiating will be the Rev. Gary Lyon and the Rev. Lisa Lyon. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kassy may be made to Allegheny Presbyterian Church, 1900 State Route 356, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.