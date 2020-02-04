Home

Kathryn L. Christie


1921 - 2020
Kathryn L. Christie Obituary
Kathryn L. Christie, 98, of Freeport, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at her residence, while in the company of family. Kathryn was born July 15, 1921, in South Buffalo Township, a daughter of the late Ruth (Kenner) and Park John Todd. She was the widow of Kenneth A. Christie, Sr. who passed in 2004. Kathryn was an avid reader. She enjoyed camping, gardening, cooking, baking and her coffee. Kathryn is survived by her four sons, Roger L. and Bink Christie, of Harvest, Ala., Kenneth A. "Butch" and Judy Christie Jr., of Williamston, Mich., Brian T. Christie, of Slate Lick, and David J. Christie, of South Buffalo Township; three daughters, Maxine K. Christie, of South Buffalo Township, Loretta A. and Calvin Willson, of Elmo, Utah, and Pamela D. Ray, of Tucson, Ariz.; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mable Eible, Frances Shields and Suellen Walter. In addition to her husband and parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her son, Edward R. Christie; brothers, John and George Todd; and her sister, Dorothy Goehring. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation. Burial will take place in Slate Lick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church, 106 Brown Rd., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
