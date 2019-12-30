|
Kathryn M. (Sinclair) Guenther, 89, of New Kensington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Brackenridge. Kay was born July 16, 1930, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late George and Mae McCaskey Sinclair. Kay graduated from New Kensington High School in 1948. She attended Bible College. Kay retired from Westinghouse, where she was a legal secretary in the patent department. She loved spending time making her own greeting cards on her computer and passed her appreciation of computer skills on to her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and hummingbirds. Kay was proud and treasured her family and embraced every moment. She also enjoyed playing family games and listening to Christian music. Mom was a God-fearing woman, and her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verses: Phillippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." Romans 8:28, "And we know all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose." Mom leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Those memories will always make us smile. She is now rejoicing with her Lord and Savior. She was married to Judson Guenther in January 1953. Kay is survived by her two daughters and son, Linda Czarnowski, of Natrona Heights, Sherry (Jeff) Vioral, of New Kensington, and David Guenther, of New Kensington; four grandchildren, Lynn (Ryan) Bowser, Ben (Janelle) Vioral, Kyle (Emma) Vioral and Tiffany (Charles) Chambers; and by her five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Mikayla, Atom, Micah and Gabrielle. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Judson Guenther, in 1976, and by her brother, Edward Sinclair.
Please join us in celebrating her life from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. A service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. Thursday. Officiating will be the Rev. Carmen Butler. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019