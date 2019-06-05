Kathryn Margaret Nolencz Marchitelli, 95, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at West Haven Manor in Apollo. She was born Thursday, June 7, 1923, in Export, the daughter of late John and Caroline Patla Nolencz. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Apollo. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with family. Kathryn is survived by her sons, Joseph D. Marchitelli and his wife, Harriet, of Oklahoma Borough, Brian M. Marchitelli and his wife, Andrea, of Holiday Park, and Luke D. Marchitelli and his wife, Terri, of Washington Township; 5 grandchildren, Steven, Amanda, Dominic, Alyssa and Shane; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Marchitelli; her son, Gerry M. Marchitelli; and her two sisters, Ann Mikolajczyk and Sophie Hines.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 109 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Monsignor Larry Kiniry as celebrant. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.

