Kathy M. Mazur


1950 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathy M. Mazur Obituary
Kathy M. Mazur, 68, of Freeport, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home. Kathy was born March 21, 1950, in Sarver, a daughter of the late Katherine (Miller) and James N. Healey. She was a 1968 graduate of Freeport Area High School. She worked as a LPN at several nursing homes throughout the area. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing darts and gardening. Kathy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Paul Mazur; her three daughters, Kristi Webb, of Cullman, Ala., Sydney Mazur, of Freeport, and Healey Mazur, of Freeport; four sons, Aaron (Jodi) Knight, of North Carolina, Steven Knight, of Florida, Zachery Mazur, of Freeport, and Devin Mazur, of Freeport; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lynn Caldwell, of Brackenridge; and brother, James (Yupin) Healey, of Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Healey.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alex's Army c/o JDRF, 201 N. Westshore Drive, Unit 701, Chicago, IL 60601. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
