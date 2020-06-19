Katrina A. Smith, 64, of Natrona Heights, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison Township. She was born Oct. 15, 1955, in Harrison Township and lived in the area all of her life. She was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Patricia Vorpe VanTassell. Katrina graduated in 1975 and worked for CVS Pharmacy in Natrona Heights for 25 years. She was a Methodist and enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, cruises and bingo. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Lester E. Smith Jr., of Harrison Township; two daughters, Kimberly Smith (Jeremy), of Brackenridge, and Bobbie Jean Smith, at home; two sons, Lester E Smith III, at home, and Calvin Smith (Tammie), at home; one granddaughter, Sadie Jones; three step-granddaughters, Amanda Hall Shafer, Shayla Roberts Armsted and Cheyenne Roberts; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sara Bogan (Gary), of Russellton, Brenda Miller, of Natrona, and Patricia Davidek, of Tarentum; and two brothers, Delbert VanTassell, of Natrona, and Michael VanTassell, of Tarentum. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joy Lynn Smith; and three brothers, Robert Jr., William and David VanTassell. All services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2020.