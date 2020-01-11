Home

Kay E. Matisko


1937 - 07
Kay E. Matisko Obituary
Kay Eileen Matisko, 82, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was born July 16, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Gerald and Goldie Brink Reynolds. She was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, a former Christian Mother, and a lifelong member of the Kinloch Ladies Auxiliary. Kay was also a 50-plus-year member of a card club and enjoyed weekly visits from her special card club friends, Donna Getz, Pat Flem and Eileen Berg. Prior to her marriage in 1958, she worked at Alcoa. She enjoyed yearly family vacations to Ocean City, Md., and going on cruises. Kay was a beloved mother and grandmother, and always adored family gatherings and holidays, casinos, QVC and shopping. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Andrew W. Matisko Sr.; daughter, Michelle (Bruce) Edwards; son, Andrew W. (fiancee, Sussanne Anderson) Matisko; grandchildren, Zac Edwards, Christopher Matisko, Alexa Kay Edwards and Matthew (Rachel) Matisko; great-grandchildren, Liam and Camdyn; sibling, Larry Reynolds; special goddaughters, Kelly Boscarino and Lisa Zaremba; lifelong friends, Mamie and Joe Nixon; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Lamendola; and daughter-in-law, "Vee" Hereda Matisko. The Matisko family would like to give a special thanks to Concordia Home Hospice; nurses, Marie, Sue and Jess; and caregiver, Linda Benish for their outstanding care and compassion.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
