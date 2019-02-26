Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith A. Douglas


1961 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith A. Douglas Obituary
Keith A. Douglas, 57, of Harmar Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. Born March 29, 1961, in New Kensington, he was the son of Adam and Jacqueline (Reddick) Douglas, of Vandergrift; husband for 31 years of Joy (Munion) Douglas; father of Jennifer (fiance, Steven Romanelli) Douglas, of Naples, Fla., Luke (fiancee, Corey Strawoet) Douglas, of Cheswick, and Tiffany (Rory) O'Shaughnessy, of Pasadena, Md; brother of Tambra (Larry) Volpato, of Acme, Pa., Tracy (Shawn) Petras, of Freeport, and Kirk (fiancee, Alicia) Douglas, of Georgia; brother-in-law of Robert J. (fiancee, Melody) Munion, of Myersdale, Pa., and Debbie (Chris) Redmond, of Springdale. Keith was a 1979 graduate of Freeport High School, enjoyed his two dogs, Bailey and Sausha, and spending time with family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Teegan.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation, with the Rev. Tim Williams officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now