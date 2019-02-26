Keith A. Douglas, 57, of Harmar Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. Born March 29, 1961, in New Kensington, he was the son of Adam and Jacqueline (Reddick) Douglas, of Vandergrift; husband for 31 years of Joy (Munion) Douglas; father of Jennifer (fiance, Steven Romanelli) Douglas, of Naples, Fla., Luke (fiancee, Corey Strawoet) Douglas, of Cheswick, and Tiffany (Rory) O'Shaughnessy, of Pasadena, Md; brother of Tambra (Larry) Volpato, of Acme, Pa., Tracy (Shawn) Petras, of Freeport, and Kirk (fiancee, Alicia) Douglas, of Georgia; brother-in-law of Robert J. (fiancee, Melody) Munion, of Myersdale, Pa., and Debbie (Chris) Redmond, of Springdale. Keith was a 1979 graduate of Freeport High School, enjoyed his two dogs, Bailey and Sausha, and spending time with family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Teegan.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation, with the Rev. Tim Williams officiating. Interment will be private for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a . Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019