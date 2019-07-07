Home

Keith Genest, 59, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, while under the care of Kansas City Hospice, after a two-year battle with liver disease. He had recently retired from the Department of Homeland Security, working in conjunction with the Chicago Police Department. He is survived by his father, Edmond; and his sister, Michelle McKim, her husband John, and his niece, Gabby. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Genest.
A memorial funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell, with a celebration of life luncheon immediately following at Hill Crest Country Club in Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 7, 2019
