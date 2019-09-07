|
|
Keith L. Davis, 72, of Buffalo Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. He was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Natrona Heights, to the late Bruce and Phyllis Zell Davis. Keith was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army. He retired in 2004 after 33 years of service as the postmaster at the Brackenridge Post Office. Keith was an active member of the Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, in West Deer Township, the Tarentum Area Lions club, where he was the treasurer, and the Combo Bowling League. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling and watching his grandsons play baseball. Keith is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Norstrand Davis; children, Rachel (Rob) Chester, of Freeport, and Brian (Beth) Davis, of Buffalo Township; grandsons, Tristin, Brandon, Cullen and Brody; stepfather, Richard Zell, of Grand Junction, Colo.; brother, Chris (Gerry) Davis, of Twinsburg, Ohio; half-brother, David (Angie) Zell, of Zion, Ill.; and by his stepbrothers, Thomas (Bonnie) McAfoose, of Indiana, Robert (Becky) McAfoose, of Kittanning, and James McAfoose, of Kittanning. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Bruce Davis, and by his sister, Debbie Young.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights. Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Bull Creek Presbyterian Church. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Bob Henry. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Bull Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, West Deer Township. The Tarentum Area Lions Club will hold services at 1 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Keith may be made to the Allegheny Valley Associations of Churches Food Bank, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, or to the Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, 224 Tarentum-Culmerville Road, Tarentum, PA 15084. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019