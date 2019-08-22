|
Keith "Bowie" Palmer Sr., 58, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He was the son of the late George Palmer Sr. and Virginia (Peindl) Palmer, of Russellton; beloved husband of Richelle Dunlap Palmer; loving father of Justin Vesztergom (Ashely), Kassi Palmer (Chuck), Keith Palmer Jr. (Brittany) and Max Palmer (Tori); brother to George (Joyce) Palmer Jr., Thomas (Elona) Palmer, Joyce (John) McCurdy, Gregg (Kerry) Palmer and the late Timothy Palmer; grandfather of five beautiful grandchildren; and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Keith graduated in 1979 from Deer Lakes High School and was a former laborer of R.C. Kadyk Corp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening, along with spending time with his family and pets. Keith was a social member of the Order of the Owls Nest 1091 and also served honorably in the Army National Guard.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a service at 8 p.m.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019