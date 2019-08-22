Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Palmer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Palmer Sr. Obituary
Keith "Bowie" Palmer Sr., 58, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He was the son of the late George Palmer Sr. and Virginia (Peindl) Palmer, of Russellton; beloved husband of Richelle Dunlap Palmer; loving father of Justin Vesztergom (Ashely), Kassi Palmer (Chuck), Keith Palmer Jr. (Brittany) and Max Palmer (Tori); brother to George (Joyce) Palmer Jr., Thomas (Elona) Palmer, Joyce (John) McCurdy, Gregg (Kerry) Palmer and the late Timothy Palmer; grandfather of five beautiful grandchildren; and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Keith graduated in 1979 from Deer Lakes High School and was a former laborer of R.C. Kadyk Corp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening, along with spending time with his family and pets. Keith was a social member of the Order of the Owls Nest 1091 and also served honorably in the Army National Guard.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a service at 8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now