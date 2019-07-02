|
Kelly Ann Smith, 58, of New Kensington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. She was born June 6, 1961, in Elk City, Okla. She volunteered at the St. Vincent dePaul Society, Apollo, and Westmoreland County Food Bank. She enjoyed cooking, being outside, and the companionship with her cat, Oliver. She worked as a pharmacy tech for Thrift Drug and then was a homemaker. Surviving are her husband, Dave Smith, of New Kensington; two daughters, MacKenzie Smith and Brooke (Paul) Schultz, both of New Kensington; a son, Jeremy Smith (Sara Kamerchick), of Meadville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private service was held, and her wishes will be complete if donations would be directed to the St.Vincent dePaul Society.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 2, 2019